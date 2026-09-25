IIT Bombay student's parents meet Mumbai crime branch after suicide
India
The parents of an IIT Bombay student who died by suicide on September 18 spent eight hours with Mumbai Crime Branch officers this week, hoping for answers.
So far, police have recorded statements from 20 people and are working to unlock the student's phone for more clues.
The case has renewed attention on student suicides across the country and discrimination on campus.
Student's family files SC/ST complaint
The family has accused the institute of caste discrimination and filed a legal complaint under laws protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
After seeking help from the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, they also held a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.
Meanwhile, a faculty member named in the complaint has been placed on leave as the investigation continues.