IIT Delhi appoints Mukta Gupta to probe Rishikesh Kumar suicide
India
After the tragic suicide of M.Sc. physics student Rishikesh Kumar, IIT Delhi has set up an external inquiry committee led by retired judge Justice Mukta Gupta, a retired judge of the Delhi High Court.
The move comes after strong student protests demanding the constitution of an external inquiry committee.
Panel to report in 2 weeks
The new panel will review campus policies, talk with students and staff, and report back in two weeks.
In response to the incident, IIT Delhi is also providing financial help to Kumar's family and highlighting its existing mental healthcare infrastructure for all students.