IIT Delhi students protest alleged suicide of Rishikesh Kumar
Students at IIT Delhi are still out protesting after the alleged suicide of Rishikesh Kumar, a 31-year-old M.S. student.
Since his death on August 22, they've been asking for the dean of students' welfare to step down, a proper independent investigation into what went wrong, ₹1 crore compensation for Kumar's family, and assurance that no one will face disciplinary action for speaking up.
IIT Delhi director warns over slogans
Things escalated when IIT Delhi's director sent an email warning of actions against individuals disrupting the peaceful functioning of the campus over slogans with "unsavory, humiliating and threatening language in their slogans" near faculty housing.
Students responded by saying their chants were peaceful and aimed at getting faculty support, not causing trouble.
They also pointed out that heavy police presence felt unnecessary and their march didn't actually disrupt campus life.
IIT Delhi protesters demand accountability
Protesters say the administration only started taking steps (such as forming an inquiry committee) because of their actions.
Many are disappointed with how slow things have moved since Kumar's death and want real accountability from the institute.