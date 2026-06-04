IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras find Claude breached CBSE portal
A team from IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras discovered that AI tools like Claude were used to break into the CBSE's on-screen marking portal.
The experts also called out the tech vendor for weak cybersecurity.
To tighten things up, they shifted CBSE's data to a government-managed and controlled AWS (India) segment with help from MeitY.
Massive CBSE cyberattacks prompt CERT-In audit
The CBSE portal has faced massive cyberattacks: 1.5 million hits in just two minutes and more than 100,000 unauthorized file access attempts.
In response, CERT-In has been asked to conduct a security audit of the CBSE portal and MeitY is coordinating with NTA and CBSE and pushing for better cybersecurity during purchases.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is using AI to reduce human errors in exam translation and is shutting down unused digital assets after CUET glitches; a retest is set for June 6-7 with stronger IT support, plus extra security measures are being planned for future exams like NEET-UG 2026.