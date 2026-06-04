IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras find Claude breached CBSE portal

Massive CBSE cyberattacks prompt CERT-In audit

The CBSE portal has faced massive cyberattacks: 1.5 million hits in just two minutes and more than 100,000 unauthorized file access attempts.

In response, CERT-In has been asked to conduct a security audit of the CBSE portal and MeitY is coordinating with NTA and CBSE and pushing for better cybersecurity during purchases.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is using AI to reduce human errors in exam translation and is shutting down unused digital assets after CUET glitches; a retest is set for June 6-7 with stronger IT support, plus extra security measures are being planned for future exams like NEET-UG 2026.