IIT Roorkee admits JEE Advanced 2026 data exposure after misconfiguration
India
IIT Roorkee just admitted there was a data exposure glitch on the JEE Advanced 2026 results portal.
The issue was spotted by 16-year-old cybersecurity researcher Rylen Anil, who found that names, birth dates, and phone numbers of candidates were visible online because of a cloud storage misconfiguration.
Shubham Kumar tops JEE Advanced 2026
IIT Roorkee said the leaked info couldn't be changed and they're working quickly to patch things up. They also thanked Rylen for flagging the problem responsibly.
On the results side: out of nearly 180,000 test takers, only about 57,000 qualified this year. Shubham Kumar topped with a score of 330 out of 360, while Arohi Deshpande was the top female candidate with AIR 77.