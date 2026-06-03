IIT Roorkee admits JEE Advanced 2026 data exposure after misconfiguration

Shubham Kumar tops JEE Advanced 2026

IIT Roorkee said the leaked info couldn't be changed and they're working quickly to patch things up. They also thanked Rylen for flagging the problem responsibly.

On the results side: out of nearly 180,000 test takers, only about 57,000 qualified this year. Shubham Kumar topped with a score of 330 out of 360, while Arohi Deshpande was the top female candidate with AIR 77.