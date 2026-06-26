IIT Roorkee develops Himalayan earthquake early-warning system detecting P waves
India
India has developed a new earthquake early-warning system (EEW) for the Himalayan region, a big step for safety in one of the world's most earthquake-prone zones.
Built by IIT Roorkee with help from the Uttarakhand government and the National Centre for Seismology, this tech spots the first signs of an earthquake (called P waves) to help warn people before strong shaking starts.
Gives seconds warning on BhuDEV app
The EEW doesn't predict quakes but gives a few seconds' heads-up through real-time alerts on apps like Uttarakhand's BhuDEV, enough time to take cover or get to safety.
Right now, it covers Garhwal and Kumaon, with plans to expand across more of the Himalayas and make warnings even faster and more accurate.