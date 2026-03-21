IITian arrested for helping run ₹20,000cr GainBitcoin Ponzi scheme India Mar 21, 2026

Ayush Varshney, an IIT grad and Darwin Labs co-founder, is in jail after being arrested for allegedly helping run the GainBitcoin Ponzi scheme, one of India's biggest crypto scams.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) says he was involved in cheating investors out of a staggering ₹20,000 crore by building tech for the scheme, which promised unreal 10% monthly returns on bitcoin and later pushed a low-value crypto called MCAP.