IITs impose 2 year campus hiring ban on 22 companies
India
IITs have decided to stop cooperating with 22 companies, including big names like Oracle, from campus hiring for two years.
These firms didn't follow through on over 150 job offers made to students graduating in 2026.
The All IITs Placement Committee says this move follows the companies' failure to honor job offers and the committee's two-year non-cooperation measure.
IITs warned firms then shared resumes
Earlier, the IITs warned these companies to either honor their offers or compensate students with three months' salary, but many ignored the deadline.
To help those left hanging, IITs are now sharing affected students' resumes with other recruiters, and about 20% to 30% have already landed new jobs.