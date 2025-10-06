Next Article
IMD alert: Telangana to see thunderstorms, lightning on October 7
India
Heads up, Telangana!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out a weather alert for Tuesday, October 7, 2025, saying 17 districts—including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Nalgonda—could see isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
Hyderabad weather forecast for Tuesday
Hyderabad's set for generally cloudy skies over the next day.
Light to moderate rain or thundershowers with gusty winds are likely, plus some mist or haze in the mornings or nights.
Daytime temps could hit 32°C while nights might dip to 22°C.