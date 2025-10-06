Russian-Ukraine war: Indian youths forced to fight for Russia
Since October 2024, at least 15 young men from Punjab have been duped by agents promising high-paying jobs in Russia—only to end up forced into the Russian army and sent to fight in Ukraine.
Five have died and three are missing. Their families are now desperately asking the Indian government to step in.
Over 120 youths from North India are reportedly trapped
This isn't just a Punjab problem—over 120 youths from North India are reportedly trapped in similar scams.
Most were sent on student or visitor visas, had their documents taken away, and pushed onto the frontlines with barely any training.
While families wait for real action from authorities, this exposes how easily young people can fall victim to trafficking abroad—and why urgent protection is needed for those chasing better opportunities.