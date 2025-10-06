Russian-Ukraine war: Indian youths forced to fight for Russia

Over 120 youths from North India are reportedly trapped

This isn't just a Punjab problem—over 120 youths from North India are reportedly trapped in similar scams.

Most were sent on student or visitor visas, had their documents taken away, and pushed onto the frontlines with barely any training.

While families wait for real action from authorities, this exposes how easily young people can fall victim to trafficking abroad—and why urgent protection is needed for those chasing better opportunities.