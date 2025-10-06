Next Article
India to send multi-party parliamentary delegations to UNGA after 20 years
India
After a two-decade break, India is bringing back its practice of sending multi-party parliamentary delegations to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).
Two groups of MPs—led by BJP's P P Chaudhary (October 8-14) and Daggubati Purandeswari (from October 27)—will represent the country at the 80th UNGA in October 2024.
MPs from across political spectrum included
These delegations include members from across the political spectrum—BJP, Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, DMK, TMC (M), and AAP—showcasing India's commitment to democratic diversity.
By involving different parties in global discussions on peace and human rights, India is making sure its "unity in diversity" isn't just a slogan but something seen on the world stage.