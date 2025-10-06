RSS centenary: 7,000 swayamsevaks join pathasanchalan in Hubballi

Local businesses and residents really got involved: shops along the route closed their shutters as a sign of respect, and people showered flower petals on the marchers. A replica of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was erected to welcome the Swayamsevaks at Shivaji Chowk. Union Minister Prahlad Joshi and other leaders also joined, making it feel like a major community moment.

This march was just one piece of the RSS's centenary activities, which include awareness drives and giving out uniforms.

During the event, RSS Joint General Secretary Krishna Gopal spoke about India's unity in diversity and encouraged Hindus to help build up the nation.

The strong turnout shows how much local interest in RSS has grown this milestone year.