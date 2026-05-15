IMD announces early southwest monsoon arrival in Kerala May 26
India
Heads up, Kerala: IMD just announced the southwest monsoon is arriving early this year, landing on May 26 instead of the usual June 1.
This jump-start is thanks to favorable weather brewing over the Bay of Bengal and nearby seas.
IMD expects below-average 80cm rainfall
Monsoon season is a big deal for India's farms and water supply, but IMD says we'll likely get about 80cm of rain this year, less than the average 87cm.
While Kerala gets an early boost, there's some concern about below-average rainfall nationwide because of possible El Nino effects.