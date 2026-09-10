IMD: Delhi to see light rain Friday, no warnings issued
India
Delhi is set for light rain this Friday, September 11, according to the IMD.
Expect cloudy skies and temperatures hovering between 33 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius, so it'll feel cooler than the recent dry spell.
No weather warnings have been issued, so you can leave your umbrella at home if you want.
Delhi rain continues, low 30s
The showers aren't just a one-day thing. The IMD says rain will continue over the next few days.
Moderate rainfall is likely on September 12, with lighter showers expected on September 13 and 14.
Temperatures should stay in the low 30s, keeping things comfortable after Wednesday's unusually hot peak of 36.1 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung Observatory.