IMD forecasts cooler Delhi-NCR weather for May 1 and 2
India
Good news for Delhi-NCR: after all that heat, things are about to get more comfortable.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says May 1 and 2 will bring cooler temperatures (think around 40 degrees Celsius, but dipping to a nicer 27 degrees Celsius at night) with partly cloudy skies.
IMD forecasts Delhi-NCR storms May 3
On May 3, expect clouds, some light rain, and afternoon thunderstorms with winds up to 50km per hour, so maybe keep an umbrella handy.
The IMD is also flagging heat waves in parts of central and western India, while the northeast is expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds over the coming week.