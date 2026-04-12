IMD forecasts drier and warmer Himachal Pradesh from April 13 India Apr 12, 2026

Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! After a stretch of cool, rainy days (with even some unexpected snow), things are about to heat up.

Starting April 13, the state will see a dry spell and minimum temperatures could rise by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures are also expected to rise, according to the IMD.

So far in April, rainfall has reached 58mm, which is above the normal 25.4mm.