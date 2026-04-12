IMD forecasts drier and warmer Himachal Pradesh from April 13
India
Heads up, Himachal Pradesh! After a stretch of cool, rainy days (with even some unexpected snow), things are about to heat up.
Starting April 13, the state will see a dry spell and minimum temperatures could rise by 2 to 5 degrees Celsius, and maximum temperatures are also expected to rise, according to the IMD.
So far in April, rainfall has reached 58mm, which is above the normal 25.4mm.
Himachal Pradesh: Rain, snow Apr 16-18
Don't pack away your umbrellas just yet; a new western disturbance is rolling in from April 15.
The IMD says light rain and snowfall might pop up between April 16-18 in some areas.
So while it's warming up, there's still a bit of wild weather ahead!