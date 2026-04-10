IMD forecasts Himachal Pradesh rain and snow until April 12

Kullu landslide damages under-construction building, evacuations

Khadrala just got the most snowfall at 5cm in the past day, while Bilaspur's RL BBMB saw heavy rain at 5cm, and Naina Devi and Chaupal got 3cm each.

A landslide in Kullu damaged an under-construction building near Jawahar Navodaya School, causing evacuations nearby.

On the bright side, temperatures, which have been lower than usual, are set to rise by up to 9 degrees Celsius soon, hinting at warmer days ahead after this chilly spell.