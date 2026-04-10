IMD forecasts Himachal Pradesh rain and snow until April 12
Himachal Pradesh is in for a few more days of rain and snow, according to the India Meteorological Department in Shimla.
The wet weather is expected to last until April 12, followed by a short dry break from April 13-15.
Another round of showers could hit right after, with a fresh western disturbance arriving on April 15.
Kullu landslide damages under-construction building, evacuations
Khadrala just got the most snowfall at 5cm in the past day, while Bilaspur's RL BBMB saw heavy rain at 5cm, and Naina Devi and Chaupal got 3cm each.
A landslide in Kullu damaged an under-construction building near Jawahar Navodaya School, causing evacuations nearby.
On the bright side, temperatures, which have been lower than usual, are set to rise by up to 9 degrees Celsius soon, hinting at warmer days ahead after this chilly spell.