IMD forecasts monsoon to reach Andhra Pradesh in 3-4 days India Jun 03, 2026

The southwest monsoon is set to reach Andhra Pradesh in about three to four days after hitting Kerala on June 4, according to the IMD.

But if Kerala's rains are late, Andhra might have to wait up to a week longer, says IMD scientist S Karunasagar.

This year's delay is mainly because some key weather conditions still haven't lined up.

Last year, the rains arrived much earlier on May 26.