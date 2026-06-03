IMD forecasts monsoon to reach Andhra Pradesh in 3-4 days
The southwest monsoon is set to reach Andhra Pradesh in about three to four days after hitting Kerala on June 4, according to the IMD.
But if Kerala's rains are late, Andhra might have to wait up to a week longer, says IMD scientist S Karunasagar.
This year's delay is mainly because some key weather conditions still haven't lined up.
Last year, the rains arrived much earlier on May 26.
Andhra Pradesh heat waves, uneven rain
While everyone waits for the monsoon, Andhra is still stuck with intense heat. On Wednesday, Markapuram's Nandanamarella hit a sweltering 44.5 degrees Celsius.
The state disaster authority says heat waves affected 20 mandals that day and could impact even more areas in early June.
The IMD also expects June rainfall will be uneven: Rayalaseema should get normal or above-normal rain, but coastal and northern districts like Vizianagaram and Srikakulam may see less rain than usual.