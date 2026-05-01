IMD forecasts over 110% average rainfall in India this May India May 01, 2026

Get ready for a wetter-than-usual May: IMD says rainfall will be over 110% of the usual average this month.

Most places can expect normal or even cooler daytime temperatures, but parts of southern India, the northeast, and the northwest might feel a bit hotter.

Nights are likely to be warmer in many areas too, though some regions could still get a break with cooler temperatures.