IMD forecasts over 110% average rainfall in India this May
India
Get ready for a wetter-than-usual May: IMD says rainfall will be over 110% of the usual average this month.
Most places can expect normal or even cooler daytime temperatures, but parts of southern India, the northeast, and the northwest might feel a bit hotter.
Nights are likely to be warmer in many areas too, though some regions could still get a break with cooler temperatures.
El Nino and IOD affect crops
Weather shifts like El Nino and the Indian Ocean Dipole are shaking things up.
The extra rain could help kickstart kharif crops and boost soil moisture, which is good news for sowing season.
But too much rain might mess with late rabi crop harvesting and cause waterlogging issues.
Plus, those warmer nights could stress crops during key growth stages.