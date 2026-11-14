IMD forecasts rain and thunderstorms across parts of India Sunday
Heads up: the IMD says rain and thunderstorms are expected across parts of India this Sunday.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Tamil Nadu will see everything from cloudy skies and isolated/light rainfall to partly cloudy conditions.
In Delhi, it's a mix of hazy sunshine and poor air quality, with temperatures around 26 Celsius.
Mixed rain, sun across Indian states
Jammu and Kashmir could get rain and even some light snow in the hills. Kangra and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) might see scattered showers.
Tamil Nadu stays warm but watch for possible afternoon storms. Odisha will be mostly sunny and hazy near 30 Celsius, while Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are set for dry, sunny weather.
If you're in western Rajasthan, keep an eye out for isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds and lightning.