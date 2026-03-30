IMD forecasts rainy April for northern and central India
Forget the usual April heat, IMD says northern and central India are in for a rainy month instead.
Thanks to some active western disturbances, places like Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan will see on-and-off rain.
This unusual weather is keeping temperatures from spiking like they normally do.
Western disturbances may cut highs 3-5°C
Western disturbances blowing in from the Mediterranean are shaking things up. They're bringing extra clouds and moisture, which means less direct sun and more chances of rain or storms.
As a result, daytime highs could drop by three to five degrees Celsius compared to early March's temperatures, which pushed close to or above 40 degrees Celsius.
IMD says Delhi-NCR is likely to see below-normal or near-normal daytime temperatures and intermittent rain over the next few days, with similar cooldowns across Punjab, Haryana and parts of Rajasthan.