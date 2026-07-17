IMD forecasts showers, thundershowers and winds in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Heads up, folks in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD says you can expect light to moderate rain or thundershowers on Tuesday.
Some districts might see strong winds up to 50km/h, so it's a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
Cities like Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, and Warangal are likely to stay cloudy with showers.
Hyderabad, Warangal, Visakhapatnam temperatures, IMD advisory
Hyderabad should see temperatures between 24 Celsius and 28 Celsius with breezy conditions.
Warangal could hit highs of 34 Celsius with humidity around 70%, while Visakhapatnam will be a bit warmer at 27-33 Celsius, plus some rain and gusty winds.
IMD has advised everyone to check for updates and to avoid unnecessary travel if possible, as heavy rain is likely at isolated places, it said, as local authorities get ready for any disruptions.