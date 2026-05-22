IMD forecasts southwest monsoon to reach seas and southern India
The southwest monsoon is picking up pace, with IMD predicting it will reach the Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, and southern India in just a few days.
Earlier this week, strong winds pushed it into the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, bringing clouds and sustained cloud activity.
North India heatwave, IMD warns floods
While northern and central India are stuck in a serious heat wave (Banda in Uttar Pradesh hit a sweltering 48.2 degrees Celsius), southern and northeastern states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Meghalaya are gearing up for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds.
IMD has warned about possible flooding, hailstorms, and wind speeds up to 70km per hour, so urban areas might see some disruption.
The monsoon should cool things down soon but could also cause localized flooding.