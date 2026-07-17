IMD forecasts stronger monsoon across Delhi and Haryana July 20
India
Delhi's getting just scattered showers and a few thunderstorms until July 19, according to the IMD.
But if you're hoping for real monsoon vibes, hang tight, starting July 20, rain is set to ramp up big time across Delhi and Haryana.
Expect heavier downpours and more thunderstorm action in some spots.
Delhi near 36°C, storms possible
It's pretty warm right now, around 36 degrees Celsius, and could get a bit hotter before the rain really starts.
A thunderstorm might roll in later today, hinting at changing weather ahead.
From July 20-22, get ready for steady showers as the stronger monsoon phase finally arrives after days of light rain.