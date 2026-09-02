IMD forecasts widespread rain across central and eastern India Wednesday
Big weather update: IMD is calling for widespread rainfall across several parts of India this Wednesday.
Central regions like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and parts of Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy showers, with eastern Madhya Pradesh expected to remain wet until September 5.
Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha are also in line for plenty of rain, though the risk of flash floods stays low to moderate.
Delhi cloudy Mumbai rainy Hyderabad windy
Delhi will be mostly cloudy with light rain and thunderstorms possible in isolated areas; temperatures should hang around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.
Mumbai's rainy streak continues, and Konkan and Goa could see showers right through September 7.
Hyderabad might get scattered rain along with gusty winds up to 50km per hour.
Coastal Karnataka widespread showers Chennai thunderstorms
Coastal Karnataka is set for widespread showers; Bengaluru and interior Karnataka may see lighter rainfall.
Chennai faces thunderstorms and gusty winds all day Wednesday.