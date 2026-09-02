IMD: Himachal Pradesh below normal rain September amid 10% deficit
India
IMD says most of Himachal Pradesh will see less rainfall than usual this September, continuing the 10% monsoon deficit recorded since June.
But if you're in some parts of Chamba, Kangra, or Mandi districts, you might actually get more rain than expected.
IMD issues Himachal yellow rain alerts
Despite the overall dry forecast, IMD has issued yellow alerts for heavy rain in Kangra, Mandi, and Sirmaur on September 2 and for Kangra and Sirmaur on September 3.
The recent downpour blocked 60 roads across the state: Mandi was hit hardest with 26 closures.
Maximum temperatures are likely to stay above normal in many places; minimums could be cooler in low and mid hills.