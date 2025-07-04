Next Article
India • Jul 04, 2025
IMD issues 15-Day rain alert across India
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rain is coming to big parts of the country between July 4-9.
Delhi, Mumbai, Dehradun, and several other cities are on alert for possible floods and landslides as the monsoon gets extra active.
TL;DR
Stay safe, follow local advisories
If you're in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Goa or Odisha—expect intense downpours (especially July 5-7), waterlogging and maybe even travel delays.
IMD also warns about gusty winds and rough seas for coastal areas; fishermen are advised to stay safe.
Basically: keep an eye on weather updates and follow any local advisories.