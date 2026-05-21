IMD issues heat wave warning for 11 Telangana districts Friday

Hyderabad 41°C day 30°C night

Hyderabad's temperatures are set to hover around 41 degrees Celsius during the day and 30 degrees Celsius at night.

Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds might hit Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, and Mahabubnagar.

After temperatures soared past 46 degrees Celsius in many places earlier this week, Heat exhaustion is no joke!