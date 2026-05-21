IMD issues heat wave warning for 11 Telangana districts Friday
India
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has issued a heat wave warning for 11 districts this Friday, including Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda.
Some spots could get seriously hot, while Hyderabad will see partly cloudy skies and hazy mornings.
Hyderabad 41°C day 30°C night
Hyderabad's temperatures are set to hover around 41 degrees Celsius during the day and 30 degrees Celsius at night.
Meanwhile, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds might hit Bhadradri Kothagudem, Sangareddy, Medak, and Mahabubnagar.
After temperatures soared past 46 degrees Celsius in many places earlier this week, Heat exhaustion is no joke!