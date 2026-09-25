IMD issues heavy rain alert as Odisha depression moves north-northwest
Heads up: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in East Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, with heavy rainfall forecast for Uttarakhand.
This is all thanks to a deep depression over Odisha that's moving north-northwest. It's getting weaker but still packing a punch across central and eastern India.
IMD warns storms, avoid unnecessary travel
Along with the rain, IMD says to expect thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in these areas.
Uttarakhand could see especially intense downpours from September 26-27.
States like Bihar, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Gangetic West Bengal might also get hit by storms.
IMD is urging people in areas affected by heavy rain and thunderstorms to stay updated through local weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel until things calm down.