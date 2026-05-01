IMD issues May 1 weather alerts for northeast, Odisha, Karnataka India May 01, 2026

Heads up: The IMD has rolled out weather alerts for today, May 1. Expect heavy rains in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of West Bengal.

Odisha is in for a hot and sticky day, while Karnataka might see some hailstorms.

Plus, a new western disturbance could shake up temperatures in the Western Himalayas starting tomorrow.