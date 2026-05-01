IMD issues May 1 weather alerts for northeast, Odisha, Karnataka
India
Heads up: The IMD has rolled out weather alerts for today, May 1. Expect heavy rains in Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, and parts of West Bengal.
Odisha is in for a hot and sticky day, while Karnataka might see some hailstorms.
Plus, a new western disturbance could shake up temperatures in the Western Himalayas starting tomorrow.
Maharashtra's Chandrapur hits 44.6 Celsius
Maharashtra's Chandrapur just hit a scorching 44.6 Celsius, and West Rajasthan is bracing for similar heat over the next couple of days.
Assam and Meghalaya: rain and thunderstorms through May 4; Arunachal Pradesh: rain (including isolated heavy rainfall) through May 6.
South Bengal will have some showers too, while Delhi stays partly cloudy with highs around 39 to 41 Celsius.