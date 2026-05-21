IMD issues orange alert after Bengaluru downpour and hailstorm India May 21, 2026

Bengaluru got hit by a sudden downpour and hailstorm on Thursday evening, leading to flooded roads and major traffic jams across the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, warning of more rain and gusty winds up to 50 kph in the next few hours.

People have been told to avoid taking shelter under trees because of falling branches during storms.