IMD issues orange alert after Bengaluru downpour and hailstorm
Bengaluru got hit by a sudden downpour and hailstorm on Thursday evening, leading to flooded roads and major traffic jams across the city.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for both Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, warning of more rain and gusty winds up to 50 kph in the next few hours.
People have been told to avoid taking shelter under trees because of falling branches during storms.
Rush hour traffic slowed by flooding
The heavy rain left many main roads underwater, making it tough for commuters, especially those heading home after work.
Office-goers found themselves stuck in slow-moving traffic as vehicles struggled through flooded areas, with the hailstorm adding extra chaos during rush hour.
Authorities are keeping an eye on things, and everyone's being advised not to take shelter under trees because of falling branches during storms.