IMD issues orange alert as snowfall reported in J&K, Himachal
India
Heads up! The IMD has sounded an orange alert for heavy rain in Maharashtra, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal today.
Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya could also see downpours until April 1, while snowfall has been reported up north in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.
Hailstorms expected across peninsular India
Isolated hailstorms are expected today across central, east, and north peninsular India.
northeast India should brace for scattered showers this week, while Kerala might get some heavy rain too.
In Delhi, expect partly cloudy skies with a bit of light rain.
Delhi's air quality was recorded as moderate (AQI 188 at 7:00 AM).