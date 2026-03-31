IMD issues orange alert as snowfall reported in J&K, Himachal India Mar 31, 2026

Heads up! The IMD has sounded an orange alert for heavy rain in Maharashtra, Sikkim, and parts of West Bengal today.

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya could also see downpours until April 1, while snowfall has been reported up north in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.