IMD issues orange alert for Delhi with 80km/h gusts India Mar 30, 2026

Heads up, Delhi! The IMD has put out an orange alert for Monday, with light rain and some pretty gusty weather on the way.

Expect moderate dust storms and thunderstorms, with winds possibly hitting 50 to 70km/h, and gusts could go up to 80km/h.

Some spots might just get a lighter thunderstorm with winds around 30 to 40km/h.