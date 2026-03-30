IMD issues orange alert for Delhi with 80km/h gusts
India
Heads up, Delhi! The IMD has put out an orange alert for Monday, with light rain and some pretty gusty weather on the way.
Expect moderate dust storms and thunderstorms, with winds possibly hitting 50 to 70km/h, and gusts could go up to 80km/h.
Some spots might just get a lighter thunderstorm with winds around 30 to 40km/h.
Mild Monday temperatures, IMD urges caution
Monday morning temps were fairly mild across the city: Safdarjung saw 20.4 Celsius, Palam hit 21 Celsius, while Lodhi Road, Ridge, and Ayanagar hovered around 19 to 20 Celsius.
The IMD is reminding everyone to stay alert and follow weather updates to keep safe during these changing conditions.