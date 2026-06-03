IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in 6 Telangana districts
Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out an orange alert for thunderstorms in six districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla) on Thursday.
There's also a yellow alert for 20 more districts including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Medchal Malkajgiri.
If you're in Hyderabad, expect a cloudy day with a good chance of rain or thundershowers by evening or night, plus some gusty winds.
Garidepalle recorded 44.8°C, highest in Telangana
Just before these alerts dropped, Telangana was baking in some serious heat.
Garidepalle (Suryapet) hit a scorching 44.8 degrees Celsius, the hottest spot in the state, while Damaracherla (Nalgonda) and Penuballi (Khammam) weren't far behind at 44.7 degrees Celsius and 43.9 degrees Celsius.
Even Hyderabad felt the burn with Musheerabad reaching 41.7 degrees Celsius and other areas crossing 40 degrees Celsius.
Stay cool and keep an umbrella handy!