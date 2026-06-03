IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in 6 Telangana districts India Jun 03, 2026

Heads up, Telangana! The IMD has put out an orange alert for thunderstorms in six districts (Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Rajanna Sircilla) on Thursday.

There's also a yellow alert for 20 more districts including Hyderabad, Warangal, and Medchal Malkajgiri.

If you're in Hyderabad, expect a cloudy day with a good chance of rain or thundershowers by evening or night, plus some gusty winds.