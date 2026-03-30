IMD issues orange alert for thunderstorms in Pune Mumbai Thane
India
Heads up, Maharashtra!
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put out an orange alert for Pune, Mumbai, and Thane, warning about thunderstorms and light to moderate rain this week, with heavy rainfall possible at isolated locations (for example Pune and Nashik).
After a stretch of dry weather, things could get wet fast, so it's a good idea to stay alert as conditions might change quickly.
Pune to get on-and-off evening showers
Pune is likely to see more clouds and on-and-off evening showers over the next few days.
The IMD says some areas could get hit with heavier rain, especially spots that usually flood.
If you're in a low-lying area or planning to head out, keep checking the latest weather updates so you can stay safe and avoid any surprises.