IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain in 6 districts
Heads up, Andhra Pradesh: the IMD has just put out a red alert for six districts—Prakasam, Nellore, Kadapa, Annamayya, Tirupati, and Chittoor—warning of extremely heavy rain (over 20cm in a day), thunderstorms, and lightning.
Four more districts are on orange alert with slightly less intense but still serious rainfall expected.
Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifying into depression
This isn't just regular rain—the alerts are because a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is turning into a depression and will move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within 24 hours.
Expect strong winds up to 65km/h and possible flooding in low-lying areas.
Authorities are moving people from risky spots and advising everyone to avoid journeys and stay in safe buildings if possible until things calm down.