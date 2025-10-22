IMD issues red alert for extremely heavy rain in 6 districts

Low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal intensifying into depression

This isn't just regular rain—the alerts are because a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is turning into a depression and will move across north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coasts within 24 hours.

Expect strong winds up to 65km/h and possible flooding in low-lying areas.

Authorities are moving people from risky spots and advising everyone to avoid journeys and stay in safe buildings if possible until things calm down.