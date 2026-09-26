IMD issues yellow alert as Delhi expects weekend rain, winds
India
Delhi is in for some light to moderate rain this weekend, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) putting out a yellow alert for Saturday.
Expect thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 30km per hour as a weather system moves through from central India.
It's all part of the city's post-monsoon shift, so keep an umbrella handy if you're heading out.
Delhi AQI satisfactory at 78
The rain should bring a welcome break from the recent heat and help clear up Delhi's air: Friday's air quality index (AQI) was already at a "satisfactory" 78.
Temperatures will stay around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius during the day and dip to 22 to 23 degrees Celsius at night.
Just don't get too comfy: officials say this cool spell won't last, and it doesn't mean winter is starting just yet.