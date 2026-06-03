IMD issues yellow alert for Delhi June 4 and 5
India
Heads up, Delhi!
IMD has issued a yellow alert for June 4 and 5, with light rain, thunderstorms, and winds of 40-50km per hour expected, with gusts up to 60km per hour.
You can also count on partly cloudy skies during this time.
Western disturbance, cyclonic circulation affect Delhi
This change is thanks to a western disturbance and a cyclonic circulation over central Pakistan, Haryana, and northwest Rajasthan.
Similar weather might stick around on June 6, but there's no alert for Saturday yet.
By the way, Delhi saw temps hit nearly 40 degrees Celsius recently and air quality was moderate at an AQI of 143.