IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai as heavy rain continues

Rainfall in Mumbai and Goa

Mumbai's eastern suburbs got hit hardest, clocking 5.68mm of rain—more than double what the island city saw.

Meanwhile, Goa is also dealing with downpours just as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kick off.

The IMD has warned of strong winds along Maharashtra's coast (up to 60km/h), so fishermen are being told to stay ashore till August 29.