Next Article
IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai as heavy rain continues
Mumbai experienced heavy rain on Thursday, August 28, with the IMD putting out a yellow alert for the city.
Thunderstorms and lightning were forecasted, but the good news is that things should calm down from Friday—so there's some relief in sight before the weekend.
Rainfall in Mumbai and Goa
Mumbai's eastern suburbs got hit hardest, clocking 5.68mm of rain—more than double what the island city saw.
Meanwhile, Goa is also dealing with downpours just as Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations kick off.
The IMD has warned of strong winds along Maharashtra's coast (up to 60km/h), so fishermen are being told to stay ashore till August 29.