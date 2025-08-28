Next Article
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing due to engine trouble
An IndiGo flight headed from Surat to Dubai had to make an emergency landing in Ahmedabad on Tuesday when it ran into engine trouble mid-air.
Pilots acted quickly and brought the plane down safely.
Passengers were safely disembarked
Everyone was safely disembarked and put on a replacement flight about two hours later.
This isn't the first time lately—IndiGo has faced other technical issues last year, like an aborted takeoff due to an engine fire in July 2024 and another emergency landing earlier that month.
These close calls highlight just how important pilot skill and safety protocols are for keeping travelers protected.