IMD issues yellow alert for Mumbai Ratnagiri Sindhudurg July 17
India
Heads up, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg: IMD just dropped a yellow alert for July 17.
Expect thunderstorms, lightning, and light to moderate rain over the next few hours.
If you're heading out, take care; monsoon vibes are in full swing across Maharashtra.
IMD flags Pune, Ahilyanagar, Amravati, Latur
IMD has also flagged Pune, Ahilyanagar, Amravati, and Latur for July 18 with similar weather: rain plus thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 kph.
If you're in these areas, avoid open spaces during lightning, unplug devices if possible, stay indoors when you can, and keep an eye on local advisories to stay safe.