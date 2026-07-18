IMD issues yellow alert Saturday after Delhi's warmest July night
India
Delhi just had its warmest July night in five years. Temperatures didn't drop below 31 degrees Celsius, which is way above the usual.
With the daytime high hitting nearly 39 degrees Celsius, things felt extra hot and sticky, even with some clouds around.
Following this unusual heat, the weather department, IMD, has put out a yellow alert for Saturday.
IMD advises precautions for Delhi thunderstorms
The IMD says we might see thunderstorms, light rain, and gusty winds, especially in the morning, so don't forget your umbrella if you're heading out.
They also recommend wearing cool cotton clothes and staying out of direct sun and humidity as much as possible.
Watch out for slippery roads during showers, and it's best not to take shelter under trees if there's thunder or lightning around.