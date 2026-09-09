IMD: North Bay of Bengal low to bring Kerala rain
India
Kerala's weather is about to shift, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a low-pressure system forming over the North Bay of Bengal.
This means some much-needed rain is on the way for central and southern Kerala, offering relief from all the heat and humidity.
Ernakulam and Alappuzha are on yellow alert for September 10, with heavy showers expected.
Pathanamthitta Idukki Kottayam Ernakulam yellow alert
Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Kottayam, and Ernakulam are also under yellow alert for September 12.
With rainfall likely to pick up over the weekend, people in these districts should keep an eye out and stay safe as conditions get wetter.