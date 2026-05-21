IMD orange alert as flights diverted at Kempegowda International Airport
India
Bad weather hit Bengaluru on Thursday evening, causing flight chaos at Kempegowda International Airport.
Two flights, one from Hyderabad and another from Bareilly, had to be diverted, while 14 departures were delayed as bad weather made flying tricky.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts at 6:10pm.
IMD urges Bengaluru: stay indoors
The IMD warned of moderate rain, hail, and gusty winds up to 50km per hour for Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, urging people to stay indoors and watch out for power cuts or fallen branches.
Rainfall is expected to continue for the next three hours, so more travel delays could be on the way.