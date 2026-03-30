IMD predicts possible thundershowers and gusty 30-40km/h winds in Hyderabad
India
Parts of Hyderabad received a brief spell of rain on Monday afternoon, and there may be more showers later today.
The IMD has predicted light to moderate showers with possible thundershowers later today, plus gusty winds of 30 to 40km/h, so it might get a bit wild out there.
Advisory covers multiple Hyderabad localities
The latest advisory (out at 3:12 p.m.) covers several city spots (Kairatabad, Abids, OU, Secunderabad, Uppal, L.B. Nagar, Charminar, Hakimpet) and nearby GHMC zones like Alwal, Cantonment, Kapra, Malkajgiri, and Qutbullapur.
If you're in these areas, keep an eye on the sky as weather could change quickly.