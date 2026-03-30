IMD predicts possible thundershowers and gusty 30-40km/h winds in Hyderabad India Mar 30, 2026

Parts of Hyderabad received a brief spell of rain on Monday afternoon, and there may be more showers later today.

The IMD has predicted light to moderate showers with possible thundershowers later today, plus gusty winds of 30 to 40km/h, so it might get a bit wild out there.