IMD predicts above-normal July rainfall; flood alert in these states

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted above-normal rainfall for July, exceeding 106% of the long period average. This forecast is expected to benefit farmers and boost the rural economy, as well as keep a check on headline inflation. The southwest monsoon's performance so far has been promising, with June rains being 8.9% above normal in the country. However, some regions, such as northeast India and parts of northwest India, might receive below-normal rainfall this month.

Regional forecast Flood alert issued for several states The IMD's long period average for July is around 280.4mm, based on data from 1971 to 2020. The department has also issued a flood alert for Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and parts of east-central India, including Odisha, Telangana, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh. M Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring in these areas due to several river basins and south-flowing rivers in Uttarakhand.

