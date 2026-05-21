IMD says Chandigarh records 44.4 Celsius heat wave on Wednesday India May 21, 2026

Chandigarh just had its hottest day of the season, with temperatures soaring to 44.4 Celsius on Wednesday, 5.5 Celsius above normal and officially a heat wave, according to the IMD.

This is the city's second-highest May temperature in over a decade (the record is 46 Celsius, recorded on May 30, 2024).