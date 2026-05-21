IMD says Chandigarh records 44.4 Celsius heat wave on Wednesday
India
Chandigarh just had its hottest day of the season, with temperatures soaring to 44.4 Celsius on Wednesday, 5.5 Celsius above normal and officially a heat wave, according to the IMD.
This is the city's second-highest May temperature in over a decade (the record is 46 Celsius, recorded on May 30, 2024).
IMD issues Chandigarh orange heat alert
The IMD has issued an orange alert for severe heat wave conditions, warning that high temperatures will stick around (43 to 44 Celsius highs, 25 to 26 Celsius lows) over the next three days.
Early May rains delayed the heat wave, but relief could be on the way with possible thunderstorms nearby.