IMD says southwest monsoon gaining speed, heavy showers expected

IMD issues North Bengal red alerts

Rainfall is set to ramp up in the north Bay of Bengal and southern India as well.

The IMD has issued red alerts for North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling from June 28-30 due to possible flash floods and landslides.

Mumbai is already seeing heavy rain and some flooding, while Delhi can expect light showers with gusty winds, plus a hot 41 Celsius on the cards.