IMD says southwest monsoon gaining speed, heavy showers expected
India
The southwest monsoon is picking up speed across India, with the IMD saying it will reach Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Delhi by early July.
Due to shifting weather patterns, many regions can expect heavy showers soon.
IMD issues North Bengal red alerts
Rainfall is set to ramp up in the north Bay of Bengal and southern India as well.
The IMD has issued red alerts for North Bengal districts like Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling from June 28-30 due to possible flash floods and landslides.
Mumbai is already seeing heavy rain and some flooding, while Delhi can expect light showers with gusty winds, plus a hot 41 Celsius on the cards.