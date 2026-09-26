IMD warns Bay system will bring heavy rain to UP
Several districts in Uttar Pradesh are on red alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of heavy to very heavy rain at several places, with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations, through September 27, thanks to a system moving in from the Bay of Bengal.
Both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are set to get drenched, especially on September 25 and 26, so expect some serious downpours.
Schools closed, travel discouraged, evacuations underway
With all this rain coming, schools in affected districts are shut and people have been asked to avoid unnecessary travel.
Cities like Lucknow and Banda have already seen major rainfall: Banda got a huge 146mm!
Officials are moving people from flood-prone areas to shelters, keeping rescue teams on standby, and sharing safety tips.
Relief Commissioner Dr. Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod reviewed preparedness with district magistrates and directed officials to remain active in the field and ensure prompt response to any weather-related emergency.