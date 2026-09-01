IMD warns extremely heavy rain could hit Odisha and Chhattisgarh
Heads up: The weather department (IMD) says heavy to very heavy rain is on the way for Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Uttar Pradesh Tuesday, September 1.
Odisha and Chhattisgarh could even see extremely heavy downpours.
Delhi gets a lighter dose: expect afternoon or evening showers with some thunder, and temperatures between 25 Celsius and 36 Celsius.
Delhi Haryana Punjab rain Sept 3-5
Rainy vibes aren't stopping there: Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are set for widespread rain from September 3 to 5.
The Konkan and Goa region is forecast to receive widespread rainfall through September 6, while Kolkata and parts of Gangetic West Bengal could see widespread rain on Tuesday, with gusty winds in parts of the region on August 31 and September 1.
Down south, Hyderabad and Telangana might get scattered storms with winds could reach 30-40km per hour, with gusts up to 50km per hour.
Waterlogging likely in Odisha and Chhattisgarh
IMD is warning about waterlogging, local flooding, and possible traffic disruptions in low-lying spots, especially in Odisha and Chhattisgarh over the next day.