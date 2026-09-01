IMD warns extremely heavy rain could hit Odisha and Chhattisgarh

Rainy vibes aren't stopping there: Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab are set for widespread rain from September 3 to 5.

The Konkan and Goa region is forecast to receive widespread rainfall through September 6, while Kolkata and parts of Gangetic West Bengal could see widespread rain on Tuesday, with gusty winds in parts of the region on August 31 and September 1.

Down south, Hyderabad and Telangana might get scattered storms with winds could reach 30-40km per hour, with gusts up to 50km per hour.